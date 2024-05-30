Reunification and Ukraine
Negotiations on the promotion of German are underway
Following the "Krone" report that Upper Austria's Education Directorate is expecting fewer permanent posts for teachers from the fall, Education Minister Martin Polaschek has spoken out. A solution to support the schools is being worked on and the need is currently being assessed.
According to the Directorate of Education, Upper Austria's compulsory schools will have to make do with fewer teaching positions from the fall because the additional posts for language support for Ukrainian pupils and for support lessons during the pandemic will expire.
However, the exact allocation of resources to the school locations is not yet fixed: "We are currently working on a solution to support the schools," said Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) in response to the "Krone" report on the expiry of the support units.
We are currently working on a solution to support the schools based on the latest figures.
Bildungsminister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP)
Family reunification and Ukrainian pupils are crucial
Based on figures on pupils from Ukraine and family reunification, the ministry is currently determining the extent to which additional funding is required in addition to the existing German support. There are also additional resources for all schoolchildren from Ukraine in accordance with the financial equalization.
Talks are also currently underway in Upper Austria as to how many hours the school locations will be allocated from the fall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
