Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reunification and Ukraine

Negotiations on the promotion of German are underway

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 09:00

Following the "Krone" report that Upper Austria's Education Directorate is expecting fewer permanent posts for teachers from the fall, Education Minister Martin Polaschek has spoken out. A solution to support the schools is being worked on and the need is currently being assessed.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the Directorate of Education, Upper Austria's compulsory schools will have to make do with fewer teaching positions from the fall because the additional posts for language support for Ukrainian pupils and for support lessons during the pandemic will expire.

However, the exact allocation of resources to the school locations is not yet fixed: "We are currently working on a solution to support the schools," said Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) in response to the "Krone" report on the expiry of the support units.

Zitat Icon

We are currently working on a solution to support the schools based on the latest figures.

Bildungsminister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP)

Family reunification and Ukrainian pupils are crucial

Based on figures on pupils from Ukraine and family reunification, the ministry is currently determining the extent to which additional funding is required in addition to the existing German support. There are also additional resources for all schoolchildren from Ukraine in accordance with the financial equalization.

Talks are also currently underway in Upper Austria as to how many hours the school locations will be allocated from the fall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf