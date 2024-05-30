Relieving Vienna commuters
Greens: “Extend core zone 100 to border stations!”
It's a curiosity of the big city: the further commuters live from the capital, the more likely they are to switch to public transport for their daily journey to work. Many prefer to take the car right on their doorstep. And there is a good reason for this.
The Greens, of all people, are drawing attention to a weak point in the climate ticket: there are two models for Lower Austria - depending on whether only Lower Austria or Vienna is used. In both cases, Burgenland is included "free of charge". Those who live just outside the city limits will be able to save on Lower Austria altogether.
Public transport commuters should not pay extra
"There are many commuters who have to pay an extra 495 euros a year for the two kilometers to Vienna," says Georg Ecker, member of the provincial parliament. In his opinion, the annual ticket for the federal capital should be valid from the border stations. At present, many commuters continue to travel by car, says Ecker during a local inspection in Raasdorf in Marchfeld, a village with 730 inhabitants. Postscript: "It also worked in the airport city of Schwechat ..."
More expensive tickets for bus and train
The demand comes at a good time: when companies talk about a "price adjustment", it rarely means anything good for customers. This is also the case with Verkehrsverbund Ostregion, which will be increasing the prices for single journeys as well as most season tickets in Lower Austria by an average of 6.4 percent from July 1. The top youth ticket will be 4 euros more expensive. In Vienna, on the other hand, everything will remain the same.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.