Greens: “Extend core zone 100 to border stations!”

More expensive tickets for bus and train

The demand comes at a good time: when companies talk about a "price adjustment", it rarely means anything good for customers. This is also the case with Verkehrsverbund Ostregion, which will be increasing the prices for single journeys as well as most season tickets in Lower Austria by an average of 6.4 percent from July 1. The top youth ticket will be 4 euros more expensive. In Vienna, on the other hand, everything will remain the same.