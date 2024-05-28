Reactivation
Shorts earned prisoner another 2 years in jail
Shorts are taboo for the ex-judo pro - because he has swastikas tattooed on his knees. But even a conviction for reoffending had no effect on him. He wore shorts again in the prison yard of all places and has now been presented with the bill.
The Georgian was given a one-year suspended sentence in October last year for his questionable and illegal tattoos, but had to return to prison because other investigations were still ongoing against him.
However, the "shot across the bow" did not change his mind. That same afternoon and a few days later, the 26-year-old was still walking around in shorts as he left the prison yard. "Unteachable", said the public prosecutor, while the defendant spoke of an "accident".
Defendant accepted punishment
The jury had no sympathy for the Georgian's arguments and unanimously found him guilty of re-activation. The defendant immediately accepted the two-year sentence, but the public prosecutor's office has not yet issued a statement. If it appeals, the sentence can now only remain the same or increase.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.