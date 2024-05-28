Vorteilswelt
Shorts earned prisoner another 2 years in jail

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 19:00

Shorts are taboo for the ex-judo pro - because he has swastikas tattooed on his knees. But even a conviction for reoffending had no effect on him. He wore shorts again in the prison yard of all places and has now been presented with the bill.

The Georgian was given a one-year suspended sentence in October last year for his questionable and illegal tattoos, but had to return to prison because other investigations were still ongoing against him.

However, the "shot across the bow" did not change his mind. That same afternoon and a few days later, the 26-year-old was still walking around in shorts as he left the prison yard. "Unteachable", said the public prosecutor, while the defendant spoke of an "accident".

Defendant accepted punishment
The jury had no sympathy for the Georgian's arguments and unanimously found him guilty of re-activation. The defendant immediately accepted the two-year sentence, but the public prosecutor's office has not yet issued a statement. If it appeals, the sentence can now only remain the same or increase.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

