Vienna’s living space is reaching its limits

City almost on its own as a developer

In Vienna, almost one in three rental apartments is already owned by the local authority, whereas in the other federal provinces it is less than one in ten on average. Gaál points to the city's housing construction offensive: 7400 subsidized apartments are currently under construction, with a further 8700 in planning. In addition, 6100 apartments are being built by the housing fund and other developers. However, affordable new housing is now almost exclusively being built by the city itself - as can be seen from the general rate of new construction: Since 2001, this has been 23.2 percent for Austria as a whole, but only 17.8 percent for Vienna.