Red criticism:
“Health system is at its limit across the country”
"Black-Blue is endangering the health of the district's citizens!" - This (political) diagnosis was made by SPÖ National Councillors Alois Schroll and Rudi Silvan at the gates of Melk Hospital.
And the SPÖ politicians went on to criticize: "The healthcare system is at its limit throughout the country." That is why they are once again calling for a health crisis summit.
But back to Melk: 79,165 people live in the district. In the private practice sector, there is one statutory health insurance family doctor for around 1885 Melk residents (42 statutory health insurance surgeries) and 39,588 people for one statutory health insurance specialist in the field of internal medicine. There are 12,084 patients under the age of 14 for every one health insurance fund practice in pediatrics and adolescent medicine.
"More employees in hospitals!"
Schroll: "It's not just red mayors who keep talking to me about how difficult it is to get GPs and specialists with health insurance contracts to fill vacancies." Together with Silvan, he is now calling for swift action and a reorganization of the provincial health agency: "Fewer managers and administrative staff, more employees in the hospitals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
