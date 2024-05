Green-white championship party – Rapid II celebrates promotion

It's done! Rapid II won the championship title in the 3rd division and were immediately promoted and will be back in the 2nd division next season. The Green-Whites won 2-0 against FavAC at the championship party. The relegation issue has not yet been fully resolved either - two clubs from the trio of Mauerwerk, Ardagger and Drassburg have to be relegated. Watch the video for a summary of the last round.