Photo of a "corpse"

Real police investigated on the “Polizeiruf 110” set

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 08:42

In the TV crime thriller "Polizeiruf 110" on German TV channel Ersten, only actors Johanna Wokalek and Stephan Zinner are actually investigating as detectives from the Munich CID - but the real police took up the investigation during the filming of the current episode "Funkensommer".

Officers from the criminal investigation department followed up a tip-off about the body of a burnt person, as the Munich police confirmed on Monday. However, the alleged corpse was actually a doll.

Police alerted because of photos of "corpse"
The episode broadcast on Sunday is about a charred corpse found in a burnt-down house. For the filming in May last year, employees had realistically prepared a doll, according to Bayerischer Rundfunk.

In the story, actress Wokalek was supposed to look at photos of the victim in the office. To have these printed out, the production's prop master turned to a drugstore. When he went to pick up the pictures the following day, the police were waiting for him - investigating a suspected homicide. Employees of the store had informed the officers.

In order to solve the case, the prop master brought the investigators to the film set in Ottobrunn. There, director Alexander Adolph confirmed that no one had died for the gruesome sight.

Folgen Sie uns auf