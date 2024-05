Rebellin’s fatal driver in critical condition

The athlete, who had recently ended his professional career, had been on a training ride. According to the police, analysis of surveillance cameras, witness statements and joint investigations with authorities in Austria, Slovenia and Germany revealed that the long-distance driver was involved in the accident. It was also established that the man got out after the accident, approached Rebellin, who was lying on the ground, but then drove away. He is now accused of causing death on the road and failing to render assistance.