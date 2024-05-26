European elections
Crisis surrounding Krah does not hurt AfD in polls
Almost one in five people surveyed in Germany intend to vote for the AfD in the European elections. The conservative CDU/CSU is currently in first place with 30 percent. These are the results of an INSA survey commissioned by "Bild am Sonntag".
The SPD comes in at 14 percent, the Greens are voted for by 13 percent and the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance receives seven percent of the vote. Four percent currently intend to vote for the liberal FDP, and three percent each for the Left Party and the Free Voters party. Other small parties account for the remaining votes. 1,000 people took part in the online survey conducted by the INSA institute.
AfD crisis has no effect
The right-wing populist AfD has not lost favor among voters compared to a survey conducted in April. An interview with lead candidate Maximilian Krah could have contributed to this. "I will never say that anyone who wore an SS uniform was automatically a criminal," he said in the interview. Adolf Hitler's so-called Schutzstaffel guarded and administered the concentration camps, among other things, and was largely responsible for war crimes. At the Nuremberg trials after the end of the Second World War, it was declared a criminal organization.
Short-term decisions
The right-wing ID group in the European Parliament already excluded all AfD MEPs after the statement (see video above).
In general, however, election polls are always fraught with uncertainty. This is due, among other things, to declining party loyalty and increasingly short-term election decisions.
