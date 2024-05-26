Crisis surrounding Krah does not hurt AfD in polls

AfD crisis has no effect

The right-wing populist AfD has not lost favor among voters compared to a survey conducted in April. An interview with lead candidate Maximilian Krah could have contributed to this. "I will never say that anyone who wore an SS uniform was automatically a criminal," he said in the interview. Adolf Hitler's so-called Schutzstaffel guarded and administered the concentration camps, among other things, and was largely responsible for war crimes. At the Nuremberg trials after the end of the Second World War, it was declared a criminal organization.