Top chances were in short supply before the break

Both teams were absolutely on an equal footing for long stretches and showed that they are rightly considered the strongest teams in Europe at the moment. However, top chances were in short supply before the break. Barca captain Patri Guijarro failed to beat Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler from an acute angle (28'). At the other end, Lucy Bronze blocked a Cascarino shot for a corner, after which Wendy Renard missed a headed chance (39'). Barca's best chance was missed by Caroline Graham Hansen, who missed the far corner after a fine individual move (45).