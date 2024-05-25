Women's soccer
Automatically saved draft
FC Barcelona have successfully defended their title in the Women's Champions League! The Catalans beat Olympique Lyon 2:0 in a very intense final at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao on Saturday and celebrated the third triumph in the club's history.
Aitana Bonmati (63rd) and Alexia Putellas (95th) ensured that the Spaniards were victorious for the first time in their fifth head-to-head clash in the "premier class". Previously, they had lost two out of four, including in finals (1:4/2019 and 1:3/2022). Before 2023, when they came from 2-0 down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 in Eindhoven, Barca had already lifted the trophy in 2021.
Bonmati and Co. have now secured their first ever perfect season with title number 4, having previously triumphed in the national Super Cup and Cup as well as the league. It was also a great farewell present for coach Jonatan Giraldez, who is looking for a new challenge after three successful years.
Top chances were in short supply before the break
Both teams were absolutely on an equal footing for long stretches and showed that they are rightly considered the strongest teams in Europe at the moment. However, top chances were in short supply before the break. Barca captain Patri Guijarro failed to beat Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler from an acute angle (28'). At the other end, Lucy Bronze blocked a Cascarino shot for a corner, after which Wendy Renard missed a headed chance (39'). Barca's best chance was missed by Caroline Graham Hansen, who missed the far corner after a fine individual move (45).
After the restart, Renard again lacked efficiency (49'), as did Barca's Salma Paralluelo, who failed to get a header on target (60'). Three minutes later, it was the final goal, and with a bit of luck. Bonmati shot from an acute angle and benefited from the fact that her shot was deflected by the sliding Vannessa Gilles. However, her sixth goal in the eleventh CL game of the season did not put a dent in Lyon's hopes.
Lyon lacked coolness
The record champions, who had beaten Austrian champions SKN St. Pölten twice in the group stage, pressed for an equalizer, but lacked the finishing touch. Kadidiatou Diani (76', 83') and substitutes Amel Majri (87') and Ada Hegerberg (88') missed. In almost the last action, former world soccer player Putellas made everything clear after a pass from Claudia Pina.
In the past eight years, one of these two teams has always won the Champions League. The eight-time CL winners can console themselves with winning the French double. 50,827 spectators set a new record in the Women's Champions League final.
The result:
FC Barcelona - Olympique Lyon 2:0 (0:0)
Bilbao, Estadio de San Mames, 50,827 spectators, SR Welch (ENG)
Goals: 1:0 (63') Bonmati, 2:0 (95') Putellas
Yellow cards: Putellas and Renard
Barcelona: Coll - Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfö (67. Batlle) - Bonmati, Walsh (92. Putellas), Guijarro - Graham Hansen, Paralluelo (85. Brugts), Caldentey (92. Pina)
Lyon: Endler - Carpenter, Renard, Gilles (81. Becho), Bacha - Horan, Egurrola, Van de Donk (81. Hegerberg) - Diani, Dumornay, Cascarino (63. Majri)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.