End of an era
“Ah-Oh”: ICQ is shutting down after almost 30 years
After more than 27 years, ICQ, the pioneer among instant messaging services, is shutting down its servers on June 26, 2024. For many users, ICQ and its "Ah-Oh" signal tone was more than just a messenger - it was the place to stay in touch with friends or exchange first love messages. On X, many people who still know their number by heart after many years are mourning the end of an era.
Quietly and completely unadorned, the operators announced on the service's website on Saturday that ICQ will no longer exist from June.
"ICQ will stop working on June 26th. You can chat with friends in VK Messenger and with colleagues in VK WorkSpace", the message announced in white letters on a black background.
For many users, this is a reason to mourn, as a piece of digital history is dying with ICQ. Unforgotten features such as the iconic flower emojis, the "Uh-oh" message and the characteristic ringing sound shaped the youth of an entire generation. ICQ was more than just a chat program - it was a way of life.
This is also proven by the many loving mourning messages on X that commemorate the messenger. Someone wrote: "RIP ICQ, I leave 'Ah-Ohs' instead of flowers on your grave." Many, many former users posted their ICQ numbers in memory of the service, even if they hadn't used it for years.
"I seek you"
ICQ was launched in 1996 by the Israeli company Mirabilis. The name alludes to the phrase "I seek you". The online pioneer AOL bought the service in 1998 during the first Internet boom for several hundred million dollars.
In the following years, ICQ was overtaken by other messaging services. In 2010, the service was taken over by a Russian company, which now also operates the Facebook clone VK there.
However, with the emergence of new technologies and messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram, ICQ fell behind. User numbers dwindled and the former giant was unable to keep up with the innovations of its competitors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
