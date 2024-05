Fighting for noise protection for a better quality of life

The residents of Enzelsdorf near Griffen have been fighting against traffic noise for two decades. So far, however, their efforts have - as reported - been in vain. And this despite the fact that the residents are doubly affected: 24,000 vehicles, including up to 4,000 trucks, use the Südautobahn highway every day. Added to this is the traffic on Packer Straße: hundreds of lorries and cars, most of whose drivers ignore the 70 km/h speed limit.