Lafnitz will host Liefering in the second division season opener. A game in which, contrary to the overall standings, there is still something at stake: the young bulls can crown themselves the best team of the spring. They are first in that classification, one point ahead of Admira and champions GAK. Liefering can therefore land on this throne with a win. "Regardless of the opponent, I expect the team to give everything on the pitch again in the final duel and - regardless of the result - to go into the vacations with a good performance," says interim coach Daniel Beichler, who will then coach the U18s again.