Liefering can crown themselves the best team of the spring with a complete success in the last game of the season. The young bulls welcome Lafnitz. After that, another upheaval is imminent.
Lafnitz will host Liefering in the second division season opener. A game in which, contrary to the overall standings, there is still something at stake: the young bulls can crown themselves the best team of the spring. They are first in that classification, one point ahead of Admira and champions GAK. Liefering can therefore land on this throne with a win. "Regardless of the opponent, I expect the team to give everything on the pitch again in the final duel and - regardless of the result - to go into the vacations with a good performance," says interim coach Daniel Beichler, who will then coach the U18s again.
In terms of play, Beichler expects a completely different opponent to Kapfenberg on Whit Monday: "They'll play the opposite way to Kapfenberg with the ball, preparing attacks with lots of short passes and patience. It's a great challenge for us to make this quick change when playing against the ball."
He is missing Raphael Hofer, Bryan Okoh, John Mellberg, Nicolo Turco and Alparslan Baran. Lukas Wallner from Pongau is back in the squad.
After that, there will traditionally be a shake-up. Already fixed: City of Salzburg's Benjamin Atiabou is leaving the Bulls. Mark Gevorgyan, Moritz Neumann, Mario Pejazic, Mohammad Sadeqi and Valentin Sulzbacher will also leave FC Liefering at the end of the season. Tim Paumgartner is known to have signed a contract with FC Red Bull Salzburg.
