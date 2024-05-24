Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Last game of the season

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 19:33

Liefering can crown themselves the best team of the spring with a complete success in the last game of the season. The young bulls welcome Lafnitz. After that, another upheaval is imminent.

comment0 Kommentare

Lafnitz will host Liefering in the second division season opener. A game in which, contrary to the overall standings, there is still something at stake: the young bulls can crown themselves the best team of the spring. They are first in that classification, one point ahead of Admira and champions GAK. Liefering can therefore land on this throne with a win. "Regardless of the opponent, I expect the team to give everything on the pitch again in the final duel and - regardless of the result - to go into the vacations with a good performance," says interim coach Daniel Beichler, who will then coach the U18s again.

In terms of play, Beichler expects a completely different opponent to Kapfenberg on Whit Monday: "They'll play the opposite way to Kapfenberg with the ball, preparing attacks with lots of short passes and patience. It's a great challenge for us to make this quick change when playing against the ball."

He is missing Raphael Hofer, Bryan Okoh, John Mellberg, Nicolo Turco and Alparslan Baran. Lukas Wallner from Pongau is back in the squad.

After that, there will traditionally be a shake-up. Already fixed: City of Salzburg's Benjamin Atiabou is leaving the Bulls. Mark Gevorgyan, Moritz Neumann, Mario Pejazic, Mohammad Sadeqi and Valentin Sulzbacher will also leave FC Liefering at the end of the season. Tim Paumgartner is known to have signed a contract with FC Red Bull Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf