Sergio Perez confirms negotiations with F1 team

Focus on the race track

However, the most important thing is not to think about whether the next agreement will last one, two or three years. "At the moment, the focus is on the upcoming weekend and qualifying in particular," said the Mexican, who wants to concentrate fully on the racing action in the Principality. "As long as nothing has been signed, it doesn't matter how close you are to a contract extension. Nothing has been signed yet, and that's not the focus right now," says Perez.