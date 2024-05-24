Man seriously injured
Run over while changing a tire: Driver fled the scene
On Thursday evening, a Polish man (32) in the Tyrolean Oberland had a terrible breakdown: when he tried to change a tire on his van in Mieming (Imst district), he was run over by a car. The driver of the car stopped briefly but then fled. The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries.
At around 10.15 pm, the 32-year-old was driving a van on the L236 (Mötzer Straße) in the direction of Mieminger Plateau when he had to stop due to a flat tire. According to the police, the Pole had switched on the hazard warning lights and set up a breakdown triangle.
Car drove over the driver's legs
And then it happened: "The Pole was between the vehicle and the middle of the road to change the tire. Suddenly, an unknown driver hit the van with his car and then drove over the 32-year-old's legs," according to the investigators.
Continued driving after a brief stop
The unknown driver stopped about 50 meters further on and got out briefly - but after speaking to the Polish man, he drove off without giving first aid. The 31-year-old was left seriously injured.
Parts of a side mirror were found at the scene of the accident.
After first aid at the scene of the accident, the seriously injured man was taken to Zams Hospital by ambulance.
Manhunt for the driver of the vehicle
"Parts of a side mirror of the hit-and-run vehicle were found at the scene of the accident," said the investigators. According to the current state of the investigation, the fugitive is a local man with a dark panel van - presumably a VW Transporter T6 (built in 2016 or later).
Any useful information should be sent to the Silz police station on 059 133/7107.
