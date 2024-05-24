Vorteilswelt
New abuse lawsuit

Combs’ ex-girlfriend thanked him for his sympathy

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 08:47

Following the publication of a video in which Sean "Diddy" Combs apparently attacked his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, the rapper asked for an apology: Now, a few days later, the singer herself has also spoken out and expressed her gratitude for the worldwide sympathy. In the meantime, new accusations have been made against the rapper.

comment0 Kommentare

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Victims of domestic violence must be believed
"These outpourings of love have created a place where my younger self can settle down and feel safe, but this is just the beginning."

Other victims of domestic violence also need to be believed and helped. On her own experience with domestic violence, Ventura said "Through a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always have to recover from my past."

Video of abuse
Ventura and Combs were in a relationship on and off for around ten years from 2007, during which time they also worked together. Last November, the singer accused the musician in a civil lawsuit of sexual abuse, rape, intimidation and physical violence, among other things, during their long-term relationship.

Instead of a trial, a settlement was reached. Details of their agreement were not disclosed. They had resolved the matter "amicably", it was said. The musician had vehemently denied allegations of violence.

Footage from a surveillance camera in a hotel corridor shows Sean Combs abusing his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.
Footage from a surveillance camera in a hotel corridor shows Sean Combs abusing his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.
(Bild: APA/Hotel Security Camera Video/CNN via AP)

Around a week ago, the US broadcaster CNN published a video allegedly showing Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel in 2016. The 54-year-old Combs then publicly asked for an apology. Ventura herself did not directly address the video or the apology either immediately afterwards or now in her Instagram post.

New abuse allegations against Diddy
Meanwhile, another woman has filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs - just a few days after an ex-model accused the rapper of sexually abusing her under the influence of drugs. As "TMZ" has now reported, a former student is accusing the musician of drugging and raping her in the 1990s.

She met Combs in a bar in New York's Soho district, where he spiked her drink with drugs. He later took her to a hotel. The now 51-year-old continues to claim that Diddy sexually abused her in the room, although she was no longer able to defend herself. The next day, she woke up "naked, sore and confused".

Forced to perform oral sex
After months of silence, Combs contacted her again and invited her to music events, according to the ex-student. She was "naive" and wanted to "give the rapper a second chance", the plaintiff admitted. But on the way to a dinner, Combs eventually forced her to have oral sex in the garage, according to the allegation.

Kim Porter and Diddy in 2006
Kim Porter and Diddy in 2006
(Bild: APA/FREDERICK M. BROWN / Getty Images North America / AFP)

After the incident in the garage, she tried to avoid Combs, who then became angry. In 1996, he finally summoned her to his apartment, where she was introduced to his girlfriend at the time, Kim Porter. She was given ecstasy and then forced to have sex with Porter while Combs masturbated, the woman describes in her lawsuit.

Porter had young woman fired
A few years later, when she was no longer in contact with Diddy, Porter came to the restaurant where she worked, the woman continued. After the meal, Porter claimed that she had tried to poison her and forced her dismissal with the false accusations. Kim Porter, with whom Combs had three children, died in 2018.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
