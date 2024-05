Austria Salzburg’s last dance with the court

"Definitely a positive feeling"

After two refusals, the last dance with the authority awaits on Friday - before the Permanent Court of Neutral Arbitration at the Bundesliga headquarters in Vienna's 13th district. Chairman David Rettenbacher, President Claus Salzmann and Markus Eichbauer (Infrastructure Advisory Board) will be on site. The hearing itself is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. "We are very excited, but the feeling is definitely positive," said Rettenbacher.