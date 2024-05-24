Vorteilswelt
Serious accusations

Martyrdom: Woman beaten & abused for years

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 08:00

Shocking allegations against a suspect in the district of Spittal an der Drau: a young woman is said to have been threatened, beaten and abused by her then partner.

comment0 Kommentare

If the allegations made against the suspect are true (the presumption of innocence applies), then the victim had to endure not "only" physical but also psychological torment. And allegedly for years! According to the woman, she was regularly beaten and slapped by her then boyfriend during the relationship.

Which is why she (demonstrably) went to hospital with an injury to her hand after one of the numerous assaults. However, out of fear of her boyfriend at the time, the woman cited an alleged fall as the cause of the injury. But the beatings are not said to have been the only torture the victim had to endure:

Forced to have sexual intercourse
While still in the relationship, the suspect allegedly forced her to have sexual intercourse against her will at least three times. For fear of brutal consequences, she did not fight back and allowed the assaults to continue. According to the victim, even the final separation did not stop the suspect.

Already dependent on crutches due to an accident at work, the suspect recently attacked her again with his fists at her home address - allegedly accompanied by cruel threats of torture and murder. The suspect was charged on suspicion of continued violence and making dangerous threats at large. He was also banned from entering, approaching and using weapons.

Klaus Loibnegger
