Cybertruck in check: it’s really that sharp

How bulletproof is the Cybertruck?

On the other hand, it should even be possible to survive an attack with 9 mm caliber firearms inside the vehicle unharmed. "The body and windows are bulletproof," said Tesla's PR man at the Cyber Odyssey event in Vienna. A rumor that has been circulating on the Internet. The fact is: although the windows are relatively break-proof, they have little to offer a bullet. And the sheets can only withstand the aforementioned calibers in places where they are three millimeters thick, such as on the doors. Otherwise not. And even there it depends on the type of ammunition, the caliber alone is not decisive. If you need to be protected from bullets in your car, you should not rely on the Cybertruck.