Eisenstadt shook
Dream backdrop, records, simply “world class”!
Records, super series, strong times! Eisenstadt offered the track and field athletes from all over the world super conditions, especially the local elite. Javelin thrower Victoria Hudson improved her own record, discus ace Lukas Weißhaidinger showed a truly strong series. Both also took the victory.
The last few tickets at the box office were quickly snapped up, 1200 spectators did not miss out on the athletics spectacle in Eisenstadt. "Simply world class," said sports councillor Heinrich Dorner, "the athletes, the event, everything - what more could you want?" Sports fans got their money's worth in the best weather and saw athletes from all continents in the provincial capital for the first time. With quality: World and European champions, Olympic champions, world record holders, Asian, African, South American and Oceania champions.
Speaking of which, all eyes were on "rocket" Yohan Blake (Jam) in the 100 meters. Jonas Lorenz from Jabingen, who had had his spikes signed the day before, ran alongside the star in the preliminary heat: "I almost couldn't breathe five minutes before the start." It wasn't just the backdrop that impressed the 18-year-old, who clocked his first official time in 11.11 and qualified for all Austrian championships.
In the eagerly awaited final, red-white-red sprint ace Markus Fuchs crossed the finish line in second place in 10.25, with German Deniz Almas taking the win in 10.20. Blake ran "under protest", having been disqualified after a false start. After the preliminary heat in 10.16, the 34-year-old even stayed around briefly to sign autographs and take selfies, but after the final he quickly rushed out of the finish area.
"Preserving the feeling"
Top was javelin thrower Vici Hudson with 66.06 meters - she improved her Austrian record by 1.38 m and is second in the annual world best list! "I am speechless. This gives me confidence after some not so easy weeks, I want to preserve this feeling - now for the European Championships in two weeks' time," says the Lower Austrian.
Super series from Weißhaidinger
It is clear to discus ace Lukas Weißhaidinger that his competitors will be watching closely. The Upper Austrian won with an incredibly strong distance of 69.04 meters in his second attempt. "There were still some mistakes that we will work on," said Luki, "but it was good. The ring here in Eisenstadt has something magical about it." The Olympic bronze medallist from Tokyo produced six strong and consistent throws.
One attraction right in front of the stands was the pole vault, in which Riccardo Klotz cleared 5.34 meters. The American Austin Miller took the victory with 5.74 m.
Organizer Rolf Meixner raved: "This was the best summer sports outdoor event in Austria this year. I would like to thank my team, who did an incredible job." He himself watched the Burgenland athletes closely at the end of a brilliant evening of athletics.
The local heroes with mixed feelings
Max Baxa managed to qualify for the U-18 European Championships in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia) in the 400 meters, while Marie Glaser missed the limit in the 1500 m for the U20 World Championships in Peru. "But I still have a chance in Regensburg and I'll take it," said the academy athlete with focus, "we went too fast this time and the wind was strong."
Raphael Pallitsch, who recently smashed the Austrian record over 1500 meters in Rehlingen (Germany), really enjoyed the setting in Eisenstadt: "It's really cool here, lots of friends and family are here." The Oggau native won in 3:37.42, securing good points for the Olympic ranking.
Caroline Bredlinger, who finished fifth in the 800 meters in 2:05.35, was bitterly disappointed: "I already had heavy legs in the call room." The athlete from Trausdorf will still be competing at the Balkan Championships in Istanbul (Turkey), but her qualification for the European Championships is effectively over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.