Dream backdrop, records, simply “world class”!

The last few tickets at the box office were quickly snapped up, 1200 spectators did not miss out on the athletics spectacle in Eisenstadt. "Simply world class," said sports councillor Heinrich Dorner, "the athletes, the event, everything - what more could you want?" Sports fans got their money's worth in the best weather and saw athletes from all continents in the provincial capital for the first time. With quality: World and European champions, Olympic champions, world record holders, Asian, African, South American and Oceania champions.