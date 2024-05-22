Austria warns:
Symbolic recognition will not help Palestinians
After the EU countries Norway, Spain and Ireland announced on Wednesday that they would recognize an independent Palestinian state, there has now been a reaction from the Austrian Foreign Ministry ...
"A symbolic recognition at this point in time will not help the Palestinians", the Foreign Ministry announced. Nevertheless, Austria has been a "long-standing supporter" of a two-state solution.
"We are deeply convinced that this is the only option that allows Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully side by side. Of course, this also requires the creation of an independent, democratic and viable Palestinian state," it continued. However, further negotiations are required for a two-state solution. Austria is committed to a "sustainable solution".
Ireland, Spain and Norway have announced that they will formally recognize the Palestinian state on 28 May. Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris assumed that other European countries would follow suit.
Background
The war in the Gaza Strip was triggered by the major attack on Israel on 7 October by Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA. According to Israeli figures, the radical Islamic militants killed around 1170 people. A further 252 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. 124 of them are still there, 37 of whom are dead according to the army.
In response, Israel has since taken massive military action in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 35,600 people have been killed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.