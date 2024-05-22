The "crown" at the European Championship
17 coaches for the U17s – everything for success
Austria's U17s are currently competing against the best youth teams in Europe at the European Championships in Cyprus. The "Krone" took a look at the professional conditions that the Austrian Football Association is already creating for its youth teams. Right down to its own chef.
Austria's U17 national team spent Tuesday at the European Championship in Cyprus mainly regenerating. The opening 0:0 against Croatia took a lot of energy and was still in their bones. "We should have won," said defender Magnus Dalpiaz, a little disappointed with the two points they missed out on. But he is already looking ahead. "We'll take the point with us."
Equipment managers, sports psychologists & co.
In order to be well prepared for the remaining two group opponents - Wales on Thursday and Denmark on Sunday - the association is leaving nothing to chance at the finals. The support team comprises a total of 17 people, from in-house equipment managers and a sports psychologist to an in-house chef who provides the players with the necessary protein and fiber. "The association is really very professionally organized, the conditions are really top," says team manager Martin Scherb.
The president has announced his attendance
Austria is back at the finals for the first time since 2019 - the ÖFB's top brass also pay tribute to the team's success in qualifying. "It's fun to watch this squad," said sporting director Peter Schöttel, who watched the 0-0 draw in Larnaca on Monday evening.
Additional support has been announced for Sunday: in addition to the 50-strong Austrian "delegation" of parents, siblings and friends, ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer has announced his attendance. Before that, however, the important match against Wales is still on the agenda. "It's almost a luxury what we get here. We want to give that back with a win," hopes midfielder Philipp Maybach.
The fact that it is a lot warmer in the eastern Mediterranean than in central Europe is something that the team has already adjusted to. After all, they have been on the island since Friday. "It already feels like summer," smiles Dalpiaz. "You don't really notice it during the games themselves. But you do lose a lot of sweat. But we're happy to put up with that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
