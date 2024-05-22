17 coaches for the U17s – everything for success

Equipment managers, sports psychologists & co.

In order to be well prepared for the remaining two group opponents - Wales on Thursday and Denmark on Sunday - the association is leaving nothing to chance at the finals. The support team comprises a total of 17 people, from in-house equipment managers and a sports psychologist to an in-house chef who provides the players with the necessary protein and fiber. "The association is really very professionally organized, the conditions are really top," says team manager Martin Scherb.