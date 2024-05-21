Germans “exacerbate” gas situation in Austria

"The gas storage levy makes the purchase of non-Russian gas more expensive and thus makes it more difficult to diversify our gas supply," Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler announced on Tuesday. "The increase will further exacerbate this situation," criticized Gewessler. From the point of view of domestic experts, the levy is contrary to European law, she reminded. However, talks with Germany for a reversal have apparently not been successful so far. The EU Commission therefore initiated a pilot procedure in March as the first step in the infringement proceedings. "We expect the next steps to follow quickly," said the Minister.