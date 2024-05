EU states give final approval to AI Act

Austria's State Secretary for Digitalization Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) welcomed the labelling requirement ahead of the meeting of EU ministers responsible for telecommunications on Tuesday, particularly with regard to young people. They are flooded on the internet "by a myriad of images and videos (...) from influencers who mostly do not even exist, who were created with just a few clicks of the mouse" and who "massively influence their own perception of beauty".