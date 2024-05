Meat substitutes: Top or flop?

There are now a large number of suppliers and a wide range of products, including fish substitutes. These are often very different in terms of quality and taste. However, they all have one thing in common: fewer resources are generally used for their production than for meat, sausage and the like, for example in terms of water and land. Greenhouse emissions and environmental pollution are also lower. However, critics often point to the highly processed nature and additives of some of these products or complain about the taste, appearance and texture.