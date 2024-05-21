"Best of the best"
Hunting squad shows off its skills in new Netflix series
The special unit of the Austrian Armed Forces, the Jagdkommando, is one of the most effective troops in the world. The skills of the Austrian soldiers are now to be showcased in a documentary on Netflix and compared with other top units.
In the series "Toughest Forces on Earth", three elite soldiers attempt to master the tasks of the fighter squad. They include one soldier each from the US Army, the British Special Forces and the US Navy Seals.
Under the leadership of the local elite unit, they carry out operations under extreme conditions: from a terrorist attack in high alpine terrain, climbing a steep face to taking hostages in a nuclear power plant. The exercises were carried out on water, on land and from the air. Filming took place in Styria and Lower Austria.
The trailer for the new series:
Self-promotion for the armed forces
"The Jagdkommando is one of the best of the best - you can see that in the new Netflix series. I am therefore all the more pleased that their level of training and operational standards are being recognized worldwide through the series," announced Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner. As the name of the series suggests, the Jagdkommando plays in the premier league.
The Jagdkommando is the special operations force of the Austrian Armed Forces. It consists of specially trained and equipped soldiers. They operate under the most difficult terrain and weather conditions as well as in extreme danger situations. Their tasks include special reconnaissance, evacuation operations and combat search and rescue.
Editor's note: The series starts on May 22, 2024 on Netflix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.