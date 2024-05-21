Water rescuer (28) became a lifesaver in Mexico

Red flag was raised

A red flag was flying on the beach at the time of the accident. This international flag with the colors green, yellow or red indicates how safe it is to go into the water at the seashore. Red means the highest danger level and is equivalent to a swimming ban. Dangerous back currents, very high waves and other dangers such as pollution or danger from marine animals can be the cause. These markings and other local warnings should therefore be taken seriously, even if the sea appears to be inviting for a swim.