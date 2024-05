Violence in Austria’s schools has risen sharply

Sharp increase in all federal states

Even though the figures are highest in Vienna, there has been a noticeable increase in offenses in almost all federal states. In Lower Austria, the number rose from 536 to 881 between 2021 and 2023, in Upper Austria from 497 to 875, in Styria from 456 to 784, in Carinthia from 170 to 332 and in Salzburg from 225 to 326.