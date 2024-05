Children and senior citizens made crafts for dementia ball

Senior citizens from the Volkshilfe home met with girls and boys at the all-day school in St. Martin: Under the guidance of the two leisure educators Ursula Lassnig and Sarah Parth, a wide variety of decorations were made on the theme of "forget-me-nots". "We didn't want to miss out on the fun and enjoyment, so in between there was a fairy tale about the origin of the name forget-me-not," says head of the home Martina Stefan-Guggenberger.