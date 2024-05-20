Updates not enough
“I’m annoyed!” Wolff rages after Imola weekend
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has expressed his anger after another sobering performance in Imola. Where they currently stand in the premier class is not good enough, said the Austrian. He vehemently demands: "We simply have to do a better job!"
"You can hear it in my voice: I'm annoyed," explained Wolff in the media round after the race in Imola. The team boss made it clear that the team's current position did not even begin to meet its own standards and demanded: "We simply have to do a better job!"
Despite the updates to the W15, Mercedes once again had a weekend to forget. At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton finished in sixth place, with his team-mate George Russell one place behind him. "If you're more than 30 seconds off the lead, that's not where we want to be," was Wolff's sobering conclusion.
Russell is also satisfied
Nevertheless, the 52-year-old wants to remain optimistic: "You have to stay positive. We are seeing small improvements, but nowhere near good enough." Hamilton made an effort to emphasize the positive aspects after the race: "My race was good all in all. I had a slip that cost me about five seconds, but my race pace was generally strong so I'm happy with how it went."
Meanwhile, there was trouble for his team-mate, who was called in by the team for an additional pit stop, which meant that Hamilton overtook him. Meanwhile, Russell scored an extra point for the fastest lap. Although the Briton is keen to focus on team spirit, his disappointment is palpable: "As a driver you want to finish in the best possible position and I was ahead of my teammate all weekend. I was also comfortably in front for the whole race."
