Ronaldo disappoints Arsenal fans at Usyk fight

In itself, it is harmless small talk - if it weren't for Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the main protagonists. He watched the "fight of the century" between Usyk and Fury live on location in Saudi Arabia. And was filmed talking to boxing promoter Frank Warren. "We're still waiting for you at Arsenal", Arsenal fan Warren alluded to a possible transfer of Ronaldo to London. The magic footballer? Just laughed out loud, conveying the message that a transfer is not very realistic. And disappointed the Arsenal fans once again (if they were hoping for a Ronaldo transfer at all). Because immediately afterwards Ronaldo said: "They won't win the league." So they won't be champions.