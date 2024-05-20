Beekeeping lessons
When the bees buzz in the schoolyard
On International Bee Day on May 20, their valuable work for nature is commemorated: they even swarm into Salzburg schoolyards from St. Michael to Ebenau.
It's Tuesday: bee lesson at St. Michael's elementary school. The children are watching very closely. Thanks to the protective overalls, they can even risk an open mouth in amazement. "Now let's find the queen," teacher and beekeeper Andreas Zehner directs the attentive eyes. During the busy period in spring, the queen lays up to 3,000 eggs a day. It is fascinating to see the "baby bees" eating their way through the brood cells.
What the little ones learn from the bees
"The bees give the children a feel for nature," says teacher Zehner. Because without bees, there is no life. Instructive for every group: the insects are real team players.
The stand for the hives was sponsored by the local beekeeping association. The children build the inside themselves in class. This is accompanied by theory in the cold season. "For example, they want to know whether the bees sleep in winter," says the teacher, explaining that there is a lot of curiosity. The little helpers are then amazed that bees "snuggle up" in clusters in the hive during the cold season.
The next generation of beekeepers in Lungau is assured: "I like the lesson because we go out in nice weather and make something for the bees," says Natali. And Anton enthuses: "I really like it because you're out in the fresh air and can watch the bees." The sweet reward for working with the busy bees: a spoonful of honey after every lesson.
Bee colonies also at the factory school
Bees are also part of the curriculum at the agricultural schools and the Felbertal work school: Four colonies are currently being looked after in Ebenau. Last winter, the bee boxes were painted by first-graders. The crowning glory of the school year is always the honey harvest with the spinning of the honeycombs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
