“A big step towards the championship title”

Support is possible

With three games to go, the Salinenstädter are six points ahead of their rivals, who, however, have lost the direct comparison over three duels (4:3, 0:4, 2:3) and are ranked behind in the event of a tie due to a penalty. But: As the best non-1b team is also promoted, the Flachgau team can also dream of a return to the 1st division north. They are six points ahead of newcomers Croatia Salzburg. Hallein will be looking to seal the deal against them on May 26th and could thus still provide some shooting assistance.

Regulars remain in place

Afterwards, the sporting management of the near-champions also announced that they had been able to agree a long-term extension to the playing contracts of Ayetigbo, Azeez Akinyemi and Don Divin Maniradukunda.