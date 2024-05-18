Fan.at match of the round
“A big step towards the championship title”
That was probably the preliminary decision. League leaders Hallein 1b won the title match in the 2nd division North B against rivals Elsbethen and are therefore almost certain to be crowned champions. However, their rivals are also still in the promotion draw.
The Fan.at match of the round initially looked like a clear-cut affair. Coach Stanislav Stevic, who was able to rely on numerous reinforcements from the first team of the top Salzburg league club, first saw top scorer Oluwatosin Ayetigbo make it 1:0 with a header (17'). Shortly before the break, Mustafa Yavuzer increased the lead to 2:0 with a fine individual effort (40'), before Ayetigbo finally set the course for victory with his 35th goal of the season shortly before the end (84').
Hectic in stoppage time
"But they showed morale right to the end. We were then careless and conceded two more goals," said sporting director David König, describing the final phase. Just ex-Halle player David Reichinger (92nd, 95th) brought coach Arlen Thai's team closer again - but too late. "There were a few nasty words at the end. But the win is all right. We've taken a big step towards our goal of winning the title," said König, breathing a sigh of relief.
Support is possible
With three games to go, the Salinenstädter are six points ahead of their rivals, who, however, have lost the direct comparison over three duels (4:3, 0:4, 2:3) and are ranked behind in the event of a tie due to a penalty. But: As the best non-1b team is also promoted, the Flachgau team can also dream of a return to the 1st division north. They are six points ahead of newcomers Croatia Salzburg. Hallein will be looking to seal the deal against them on May 26th and could thus still provide some shooting assistance.
Regulars remain in place
Afterwards, the sporting management of the near-champions also announced that they had been able to agree a long-term extension to the playing contracts of Ayetigbo, Azeez Akinyemi and Don Divin Maniradukunda.
2nd class North B, 24th round: Golling 1b - Großgmain 5:3 (1:2), Bad Vigaun - Siezenheim 1b 2:1 (1:1), Hallein 1b - Elsbethen 3:2 (2:0), Adnet 1b - Puch 1b 4:0 (3:0), SAK 1b - Croatia Salzburg 1:1 (0:1).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
