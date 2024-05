Trimmel: “The fans almost made it happen”

It could hardly have been more dramatic

Union really had chosen the most dramatic of all versions to secure relegation. Missing two penalties, then indirectly scoring the second with a follow-up shot in the 92nd minute - it couldn't have been much more exciting. Haberer was the lucky scorer after Freiburg had equalized in the 85th minute through Doah. Hollerbach had given Union a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.