“We will be a nuisance and unpleasant for them”

In his very first season at AS Monaco, Adi Hütter led the proud club from the principality back into the top flight after a six-year absence. The runners-up title behind Paris SG is now out of reach for the Monegasques ahead of the final round in Ligue 1. The 54-year-old successful coach talks to the "Krone" about a wow experience, guaranteed spectacles, Prince Albert, France and, of course, Ralf Rangnick and the EURO...
"Krone": Adi, felicitations pour ce tres gros succes.
Adi Hütter: Merci. (laughs) But my French isn't really good enough for much more. We all speak English at the club, but it has improved. I once had 15 hours of French lessons in Switzerland, maybe I'll start again next season, but I'm skeptical whether I'll learn it at my age (laughs).
Okay, then in German. Congratulations, great success - where do you place it in your coaching career?
After Gladbach, then the time out, in a new country - coming back like this is also something big for me. It's a great success for the whole club. When I arrived last summer, you could feel the disappointment after the unsuccessful season. Second place cannot be taken for granted now. Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Lens - many big clubs would love to be in our shoes.
What was the biggest challenge for you?
I had to moderate a lot, get to know the league. The club's goals are high, plus it turned 100 during the season - that was quite a backpack.
And the best moment?
There were many, I enjoy the work, the time here. When the players threw me up in the air after the last win in Montpellier: Wow, that was a confirmation. But for everyone, including my assistant coaches (Christian Peintinger and Klaus Schmidt).
Monaco have scored 64 goals in Ligue 1 so far, only Paris have scored more, but 42 goals conceded also stands out - are you only good at spectacle?
I'd rather win 3:2 than knock down a 1:0. I stand for exciting soccer, that's also entertainment. I think we came third at Grödig with 69:71 goals. But of course, at the end of the day it's important to win and the defense definitely needs to be improved.
It felt like the whole season went like clockwork, you were only briefly fifth once in the winter.
There was a difficult phase in the middle of the season. The 3:2 in Nice was an absolutely key game. We had a lot of injuries, many players were at the Asia or Africa Cup - but we coped well. I always said that the season would only be decided in March, April and May. We were right there.
How can you top this season in a league with Paris? What are the goals?
Wait and see what Paris do, Mbappe will leave, maybe they'll rejuvenate. We've built something, maybe we can even get closer, but defending second place would also be great. There will certainly be changes in our squad. You mustn't forget that we haven't played internationally this season either, so that will be a completely different burden, a new challenge.
You mentioned the Champions League - what does it mean to you to be in it?
I've already played a lot of international games, but I failed to qualify with Salzburg and Bern. Maybe I've now earned the right to be there for the first time. It makes me proud.
So you're now King Adi in the Principality.
(laughs): I'm neither a king, nor a prince and certainly not an emperor - I'm just the coach Adi Hütter.
But at least you've already met Prince Albert, right?
Yes, he happened to be at training on my birthday and congratulated me. Traditionally, he always comes into the dressing room before the last game of the season.
With Youssouf Fofana, you also have a French team player in the squad - have you already talked about the EURO?
I'm going to talk to him now and tell him: Watch out, we're strong. Incidentally, I'll also be there myself for our clash against France in Düsseldorf.
What do you think Austria can do against France?
France are one of the top favorites, they're a tough opponent. They have quality, which is a given. But we will be annoying, unpleasant - even for a proud nation like France.
Were you surprised that Ralf Rangnick committed himself to the ÖFB despite the offer from Bayern Munich?
Before the EURO, the topic was unpleasant. Many expected him to leave. It was his personal decision. He knows what he has with us. I welcome it, of course. He has the team under control.
Alongside you, Oliver Glasner is another Austrian coach making positive headlines internationally.
I'm delighted. He's doing a great job, how quickly he's got Crystal Palace under control is great. The important thing will be what happens in the summer, next season. I think we can all be proud of ourselves, we don't have that many coaches abroad at the moment. Hopefully there will be a few more soon.
Maybe Christian Ilzer will.You led Salzburg to the double in2014/15 - now the Bulls' dominance could end, at least temporarily.
That would be historic for Sturm and Chris, and a damper for Salzburg. But it doesn't hurt if they don't become champions for once, it offers the opportunity to reflect and do something different. I'm curious, Sturm probably has to win, you have to deal with that pressure first.
