Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The math works out

PV installation in focus: more profitable than ever before

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 11:00

Electricity prices are on the decline again. The representative body for photovoltaic providers has therefore taken a close look at the current situation: Even if electricity providers' tariffs are slowly falling, having your own PV system on your roof will save you at least 700 euros in electricity costs per year, as the organization PV Austria currently calculated.

comment0 Kommentare

Electricity prices are on the decline again. The organization representing the interests of photovoltaic providers has therefore taken a close look at the current situation: Even if electricity providers' tariffs are slowly falling, having your own PV system on your roof will save you at least 700 euros in electricity costs per year. In combination with a heat pump, savings of around 1000 euros per year are even possible, says Vera Immitzer, Managing Director of PV Austria.

Sample calculation based on a 4-person household
The PVA experts used the consumption data of a four-person household with a 7 kWp PV system installed on its roof as the basis for a sample calculation. In the ideal case - i.e. if all the solar power is consumed by the household itself - up to half of the electricity bill can be saved, taking into account the average consumption including the tax bonus.

Full warehouses, the latest technology
What's more, the suppliers' warehouses are full and the modules are of the latest technical standard - which means that the service life, i.e. the power output of the latest electricity panels, has doubled since the first modules came onto the market to at least 20 years! In the calculation example mentioned, the PV system pays for itself financially after around 10 years (with a heat pump after around seven years). Sunny prospects!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf