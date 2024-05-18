PV installation in focus: more profitable than ever before

Electricity prices are on the decline again. The organization representing the interests of photovoltaic providers has therefore taken a close look at the current situation: Even if electricity providers' tariffs are slowly falling, having your own PV system on your roof will save you at least 700 euros in electricity costs per year. In combination with a heat pump, savings of around 1000 euros per year are even possible, says Vera Immitzer, Managing Director of PV Austria.