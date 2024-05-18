The math works out
PV installation in focus: more profitable than ever before
Electricity prices are on the decline again. The organization representing the interests of photovoltaic providers has therefore taken a close look at the current situation: Even if electricity providers' tariffs are slowly falling, having your own PV system on your roof will save you at least 700 euros in electricity costs per year. In combination with a heat pump, savings of around 1000 euros per year are even possible, says Vera Immitzer, Managing Director of PV Austria.
Sample calculation based on a 4-person household
The PVA experts used the consumption data of a four-person household with a 7 kWp PV system installed on its roof as the basis for a sample calculation. In the ideal case - i.e. if all the solar power is consumed by the household itself - up to half of the electricity bill can be saved, taking into account the average consumption including the tax bonus.
Full warehouses, the latest technology
What's more, the suppliers' warehouses are full and the modules are of the latest technical standard - which means that the service life, i.e. the power output of the latest electricity panels, has doubled since the first modules came onto the market to at least 20 years! In the calculation example mentioned, the PV system pays for itself financially after around 10 years (with a heat pump after around seven years). Sunny prospects!
