Blue soaring and green plummeting in elections

Greens still reasonably stable in EU elections

Lena Schilling achieved eleven percent at EU level despite the poor mood due to accusations of false accusations and lies in her private circle. "The Green electorate is very unsettled after the ongoing reporting about Schilling. Many of the Greens are currently switching to the political waiting room and staying there. Those who have already moved again are tending towards the KPÖ with Günther Hopfgartner, who has a respectable four percent. However, there may still be shifts between the Greens and the KPÖ," analyzes Haselmayer.