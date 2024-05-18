Vorteilswelt
"Selective control"

Italian parties protest against Meta

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 07:45

43 members of parliament have lodged a complaint with the Italian communications authority Agcom against the Facebook parent company Meta. The company is accused of "selective control of political information" on its most important social platforms. The parliamentarians called on the authority to intervene.

"Since 2021, Meta has gradually begun to implement a policy of direct control over political, social and civic information, starting first on Facebook and then expanding to Instagram and Threads. This policy, which the company itself has announced on its website, affects all publications that are considered political, not just those that are potentially dangerous, sensitive or contain fake news," the complaint states.

Protection of pluralism
The parliamentarians from various parties complained about the "distortion of political competition and the excessive power of Meta, a company that has a monopoly position in the field of social networks". For this reason, they call on the authority to "initiate appropriate investigations and take the measures provided for and permitted by law to protect pluralism".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

