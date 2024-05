Rapid anniversary: AC Milan comes to Hütteldorf!

"Wonderful soccer festival"

It is the biggest opponent since the stadium opened in 2016, when Chelsea FC were the guests. "We are not only connected by the founding year 1899, but also by our joint supplier Puma, with whom we are planning creative fan merchandise offers to mark this special encounter. We have made the ticket prices very attractive for our fans and I'm looking forward to a wonderful soccer festival on July 20 at the Allianz Stadium," says Managing Director Business Marcus Knipping.