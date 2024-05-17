Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Night of sport

Many beaming faces and one “absentee”

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 08:26

THE sporting and social highlight of the year attracted athletes, sponsors, politicians and many more to the Sporthotel Kurz in Oberpullendorf on Thursday evening. New venue, worthy setting - for all gala guests and especially the award-winning athletes!

comment0 Kommentare

First and foremost for jiu-jitsu ace Anna Fuhrmann, Burgenland's Sportswoman of the Year! Quite rightly so, as she was crowned European and World Champion last year. Next week, her mission to defend her title starts at the European Championships in Gelsenkirchen.

Anna and Lisa Fuhrmann enjoyed the "Night of Sport" in Oberpullendorf. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Anna and Lisa Fuhrmann enjoyed the "Night of Sport" in Oberpullendorf.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

Dad Manfred took the trophy
Things are also going really well for the 2023 athlete: Basketball legionnaire Thomas Klepeisz. The Güssing native is in the quarter-finals with Ulm (D), where he will face Würzburg in the series starting on Saturday. Which is why the captain of the 2023 champions was unable to come to Burgenland, but sent a video message. His parents came to the "Night of Sport" on his behalf and his dad Manfred accepted the trophy on stage.

Manfred Klepeisz accepted the trophy for Sportsman of the Year on behalf of his son Thommy. (Bild: Bgld Landesmedienservice Hafner Gregor)
Manfred Klepeisz accepted the trophy for Sportsman of the Year on behalf of his son Thommy.
(Bild: Bgld Landesmedienservice Hafner Gregor)

Coach of the year at the eighth attempt
Coach of the Year was wrestling mastermind Mario Schindler. He has celebrated many successes with protégé Markus Ragginger (despite missing the Olympic qualifiers). After seven nominations, the coach finally won the coveted trophy: "Thank you for the trust and appreciation of my performance." Team of the year are Mattersburg's gymnasts - with Olympic starter Charlize Mörz, Alissa Mörz, Collien Mörz and Helena Zotos. The rising star is table tennis player Elina Fuchs.

Zitat Icon

We can look back on many great successes by Burgenland athletes - and one thing is clear: sport unites!

Sportlandesrat Heinrich Dorner

Coach of the year 2023: Mario Schindler with State Councillor for Sport Heinrich Dorner. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Coach of the year 2023: Mario Schindler with State Councillor for Sport Heinrich Dorner.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Rising star Elina Fuchs with her parents at the Sporthotel Kurz. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Rising star Elina Fuchs with her parents at the Sporthotel Kurz.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Zitat Icon

The personal environment is very important for athletes - I would like to say a big thank you to the parents.

Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil

The "Governor's Honorary Award" went to former sailing sports director Georg Fundak, who won three Olympic gold medals (2 x Roman Hagara/Hans Peter Steinacher and Christoph Sieber) during his era.

State Commissioner Hans Peter Doskozil presented Georg Fundak with the honorary award. (Bild: Bgld Landesmedienservice Hafner Gregor)
State Commissioner Hans Peter Doskozil presented Georg Fundak with the honorary award.
(Bild: Bgld Landesmedienservice Hafner Gregor)
Georg Fundak, "host" Günter Kurz, Roman Hagara and Sabine König. (Bild: Reinhard Judt/Reinhardt Judt)
Georg Fundak, "host" Günter Kurz, Roman Hagara and Sabine König.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt/Reinhardt Judt)
The first "Special Olympic Award" went to Mario Dukic from Team Dornau. (Bild: Bgld Landesmedienserivce Hafner Gregor)
The first "Special Olympic Award" went to Mario Dukic from Team Dornau.
(Bild: Bgld Landesmedienserivce Hafner Gregor)

First "Special Olympics Award" to Dukic
Mario Dukic, who plays soccer, floorball, table tennis and runs, won the first "Special Olympics Award". Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, who spoke of the many investments in infrastructure from north to south, sports councillor Heinrich Dorner and many others applauded. Sportpool chairman Thomas Trukesitz thanked the many sponsors of "Sportpool Burgenland", without whom the great support for Burgenland's athletes would not be possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Verena Höchstätter
Verena Höchstätter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf