Night of sport
Many beaming faces and one “absentee”
THE sporting and social highlight of the year attracted athletes, sponsors, politicians and many more to the Sporthotel Kurz in Oberpullendorf on Thursday evening. New venue, worthy setting - for all gala guests and especially the award-winning athletes!
First and foremost for jiu-jitsu ace Anna Fuhrmann, Burgenland's Sportswoman of the Year! Quite rightly so, as she was crowned European and World Champion last year. Next week, her mission to defend her title starts at the European Championships in Gelsenkirchen.
Dad Manfred took the trophy
Things are also going really well for the 2023 athlete: Basketball legionnaire Thomas Klepeisz. The Güssing native is in the quarter-finals with Ulm (D), where he will face Würzburg in the series starting on Saturday. Which is why the captain of the 2023 champions was unable to come to Burgenland, but sent a video message. His parents came to the "Night of Sport" on his behalf and his dad Manfred accepted the trophy on stage.
Coach of the year at the eighth attempt
Coach of the Year was wrestling mastermind Mario Schindler. He has celebrated many successes with protégé Markus Ragginger (despite missing the Olympic qualifiers). After seven nominations, the coach finally won the coveted trophy: "Thank you for the trust and appreciation of my performance." Team of the year are Mattersburg's gymnasts - with Olympic starter Charlize Mörz, Alissa Mörz, Collien Mörz and Helena Zotos. The rising star is table tennis player Elina Fuchs.
We can look back on many great successes by Burgenland athletes - and one thing is clear: sport unites!
Sportlandesrat Heinrich Dorner
The personal environment is very important for athletes - I would like to say a big thank you to the parents.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
The "Governor's Honorary Award" went to former sailing sports director Georg Fundak, who won three Olympic gold medals (2 x Roman Hagara/Hans Peter Steinacher and Christoph Sieber) during his era.
First "Special Olympics Award" to Dukic
Mario Dukic, who plays soccer, floorball, table tennis and runs, won the first "Special Olympics Award". Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, who spoke of the many investments in infrastructure from north to south, sports councillor Heinrich Dorner and many others applauded. Sportpool chairman Thomas Trukesitz thanked the many sponsors of "Sportpool Burgenland", without whom the great support for Burgenland's athletes would not be possible.
