Many beaming faces and one “absentee”

Dad Manfred took the trophy

Things are also going really well for the 2023 athlete: Basketball legionnaire Thomas Klepeisz. The Güssing native is in the quarter-finals with Ulm (D), where he will face Würzburg in the series starting on Saturday. Which is why the captain of the 2023 champions was unable to come to Burgenland, but sent a video message. His parents came to the "Night of Sport" on his behalf and his dad Manfred accepted the trophy on stage.