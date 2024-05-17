Who should win?
Wirtshauswahl 2024: finalists have been chosen!
The first round is over: you have nominated your favorite pubs. The district winners will now go through to the grand final. Who will win?
Tens of thousands of votes have been cast over the past few weeks. The "Krone" and the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce wanted to know from you which is the best pub in Carinthia as part of the pub vote; after the count, there is now a result and the district winners - who will compete for victory in the state final - have been determined.
Whether with traditional cuisine, a cozy atmosphere, family flair or simply high product quality - the ten finalists have convinced the Carinthians. The "Krone" brings them in front of the curtain and introduces them briefly:
Felsenkeller
The popular cult pub received the most votes in the Klagenfurt district. Right next to the Schleppe brewery, chef Franz Huditz serves up burgers and gin variations as well as pub classics. Beer culture has been practiced here since 1607. The beautiful vaulted beer cellar makes a visit an experience.
Restaurant Reiter
Surrounded by the Carnic and Gailtal Alps on the border with Italy, Restaurant Reiter offers a variety of traditional dishes. The Mühlsteiger family has been running the restaurant in Kötschach-Mauthen since 1991 and impresses with its friendly service and delicious menus. The restaurant received the most votes in the Hermagor district.
Seewirt Spieß
The family business on Lake Feldkirch in Maltschach - currently run by Matthias and Jennifer - treats its guests to honest Carinthian cuisine on the beautiful lakeside terrace. Special surprise menus, beer tastings and family meals "just like at grandma's" round off the inn experience.
Gasthaus Ogris
Gasthaus Ogris, also known as "Miklavž", has been a popular meeting place in Ludmannsdorf for centuries. Hospitality and Rosental and Carinthian cuisine are the hallmarks of the establishment. A cozy guest garden also invites you to linger. Gasthaus Ogris is the winner in the Klagenfurt-Land district.
Landgasthof Marhube
At the foot of the Goldeck, the Gasthof Marhube in Baldramsdorf offers culinary delights and a magnificent view. The glass dome on a high plateau above Lake Millstatt provides unforgettable moments. Mountain air, children's playground and sun terrace are also included: District winner Spittal.
Results of the first round
After the nomination phase, the top ten from all Carinthian districts have been determined (you can download the entire list here) - they will all be awarded a certificate.
Gasthof Sonnhof
This traditional inn, run by the second generation of the Rainer family, received the most votes in the St. Veit district. Guests are particularly impressed by the cozy atmosphere, traditional home cooking and friendly service. There is an adventure playground for children and a sun terrace for adults.
Gasthof Hopf
The Hopf family has been running the inn in St. Magdalen since 1959 - now in its third generation! Under the motto "The tried and tested meets the modern", the family treats its guests to regional and seasonal delicacies, including a feel-good atmosphere. The inn received the most votes in the Villach district.
Restaurant Knappenhaus
With its rustic ambience, regional and international specialties and charming service, the Knappenhaus in Bad Bleiberg secured victory in the Villach-Land district. The particularly warm hospitality rounds off a pleasant visit to this restaurant.
Gasthaus Jöbstl
In St. Johann near Wolfsberg, Gasthaus Jöbstl invites you to enjoy home-style cooking and a cozy "living room" atmosphere. The business has been run by the Jöbstl family for 70 years and was passed on to the third generation 12 years ago. The restaurant received the most votes in the district.
Gasthaus Leime 2.0
The rustic cult restaurant at the foot of the Petzen in Loibach was taken over by Silvia Vogl in 2018 and has been livening up the village ever since. The inn is particularly popular for celebrations of all kinds and guests also love the curling rink and natural bowling alley. No other business in the Völkermarkt district had more votes!
Next it's your turn again, dear readers - because you have until 23 May to vote for who will ultimately secure first place and thus the title of "Carinthian Inn of the Year 2024"! It's easy to take part: either send an email to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at with the keyword "Wirtshauswahl". Or you can support your favorite innkeeper via online voting (below).
The national winner will then be announced at the big pub gala at the beginning of June. It will be exciting!
