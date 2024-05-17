Premiere after eleven years! “It’s brutal fun”

Christopher Dibon has been with Rapid since the summer of 2013, played 177 professional games (missing more than twice as many due to injury) - and on Friday, the defensive back could finally celebrate his first title with the club close to his heart. Because with a win in Neusiedl, Rapid II would be Eastern League champions ahead of time. "That would be a cool thing! I try to support the boys as much as possible," says the 33-year-old captain, who has long since become the extended arm of head coach Jürgen Kerber. "I feel very comfortable in this role, I really enjoy the job. The team has a lot of quality."