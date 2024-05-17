Dibon ahead of championship title
Premiere after eleven years! “It’s brutal fun”
"Lifetime Rapid player" Christopher Dibon is aiming for his first title with the Greens on Friday evening - as Eastern League champion with the two-man team! To do so, the 33-year-old captain and the talented team need a win in Neusiedl.
"When you've been at the top of the table for so long, you want to be at the top at the end."
Christopher Dibon has been with Rapid since the summer of 2013, played 177 professional games (missing more than twice as many due to injury) - and on Friday, the defensive back could finally celebrate his first title with the club close to his heart. Because with a win in Neusiedl, Rapid II would be Eastern League champions ahead of time. "That would be a cool thing! I try to support the boys as much as possible," says the 33-year-old captain, who has long since become the extended arm of head coach Jürgen Kerber. "I feel very comfortable in this role, I really enjoy the job. The team has a lot of quality."
Dibi also knows that the 2nd division (immediate relegation as runners-up in the worst-case scenario was confirmed last week) is better for the further development of the talents. "Although the level in the Eastern League is also good and the teams are very physical - promotion is brutally important for us. Because the boys, some of whom are playing adult soccer for the first time this season, will be challenged even more in the second division."
With him still on board? It remains to be seen what will happen after his contract ends in the summer. In any case, he has already embarked on a career away from soccer. "I've had the opportunity to go through various departments at the club. I've been involved in scouting since the winter, where I watch a lot of games and get to know the leagues - I really enjoy that. There will be more training to come. I want to continue my education and be equipped."
Dibon, who lives in Schwechat with his wife and young daughter and pays close attention to his diet, also follows green-white women's soccer closely. As Rapid II and the girls often train in Hütteldorf, "there's always an exchange. I'm very curious to see how the development continues and will keep an eye on it." Also on June 16. The first international test against the Nuremberg women will take place at the Allianz Stadium, and the team is hoping for a new home attendance record (over 10,051 fans) to make history.
In a way, this also applies to "Dibi" - in his upcoming debut for Rapid.
