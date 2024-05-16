Luki throws against Olympic champion in St. Pölten

The most prominent names on the list of starters can be found in the discus throw. Lukas Weißhaidinger will duel with Christoph Harting (D), the 2016 Olympic champion. This is Luki's second competition of the season. He got off to a solid start with the new technique in Doha with 65.14. "However, the discus is still tipping to the left," he says. He has been working on this over the last few days. He wants to turn the corner in St. Pölten.