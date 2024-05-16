Top-class discus athlete
Luki throws against Olympic champion in St. Pölten
Beate Taylor, formerly Schrott, has overcome thousands of hurdles during her active career. In her role as director of the St. Pölten athletics meeting, which takes place on Friday at the Lower Austria Sports Center, she had to take on a few others. The event was upgraded to the C category, which brought further changes.
"We have participants from 34 nations at the start," says Taylor proudly. "Last year there were 14, so we had to add a second hotel." The prize money has also been increased to 30,000 euros. The good news is that there are also more points for the world rankings. This is important for those Austrians who still want to fulfill their dream of the Olympics or the European Championships.
Like Markus Fuchs, for example. For the 100 m sprinter, the Liese Prokop Memorial is almost a home game. "I love running here," he is already looking forward to it. "Recently I was only abroad for two or three months at a time. It's important that I now have a few competitions at home again."
The most prominent names on the list of starters can be found in the discus throw. Lukas Weißhaidinger will duel with Christoph Harting (D), the 2016 Olympic champion. This is Luki's second competition of the season. He got off to a solid start with the new technique in Doha with 65.14. "However, the discus is still tipping to the left," he says. He has been working on this over the last few days. He wants to turn the corner in St. Pölten.
The hurdle sprints should be a treat for Beate Taylor. Karin Strametz is in top form, and in the men's race fans can admire the exceptional 19-year-old talent Enzo Diessl. Javelin thrower Vicky Hudson, on the other hand, has canceled her participation due to pain in her lumbar spine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.