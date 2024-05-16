Vorteilswelt
During the match

FIFA plans hand signal for racist incidents

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 15:50

Soccer's world governing body FIFA wants to take tougher action against racism and introduce a gesture for players affected by racism. Before the congress in Bangkok, FIFA presented five points in a letter to the associations as a global signal against racism. These are to be confirmed by the 211 member associations at their meeting on Friday.

comment0 Kommentare

In addition to the three-step plan already in place in many competitions - pause, interrupt, abandon - during matches, there is to be a new sign that players can use to report racist incidents to the referee. The two flat hands are crossed at the wrists. This is the result of a letter from FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström to the associations.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

"It is important that we get rid of racism in soccer and in society. There is no place for discrimination and racism," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Bangkok on Thursday. "I hope that the FIFA Congress is truly united in taking this stand." There are repeated racist attacks against players in soccer, both on the pitch and on the internet.

New committee
Another planned measure is for all FIFA member associations to include racism as a mandatory offense in their disciplinary codes. Soccer should also work to ensure that racism is recognized and prosecuted as a criminal offence in every country in the world. A new body comprising former players is to be created to monitor the implementation of these measures.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

