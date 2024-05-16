During the match
FIFA plans hand signal for racist incidents
Soccer's world governing body FIFA wants to take tougher action against racism and introduce a gesture for players affected by racism. Before the congress in Bangkok, FIFA presented five points in a letter to the associations as a global signal against racism. These are to be confirmed by the 211 member associations at their meeting on Friday.
In addition to the three-step plan already in place in many competitions - pause, interrupt, abandon - during matches, there is to be a new sign that players can use to report racist incidents to the referee. The two flat hands are crossed at the wrists. This is the result of a letter from FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström to the associations.
"It is important that we get rid of racism in soccer and in society. There is no place for discrimination and racism," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Bangkok on Thursday. "I hope that the FIFA Congress is truly united in taking this stand." There are repeated racist attacks against players in soccer, both on the pitch and on the internet.
New committee
Another planned measure is for all FIFA member associations to include racism as a mandatory offense in their disciplinary codes. Soccer should also work to ensure that racism is recognized and prosecuted as a criminal offence in every country in the world. A new body comprising former players is to be created to monitor the implementation of these measures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.