Master Lamp nibbles wildly: Plague of hares in Lower Austria

"Just leave the foxes alone", the forest wardens of the Federal Forestry Office warn the local hunters with a wink from the district management in Droß. But their appeal has a tangible ecological reason. Because in addition to the bark beetle, which is already causing hundreds of spruce trees and other trunks to shake, there are also countless hungry hares. Master Reineke, on the other hand, is hoped to naturally reduce the population of the voracious grub.