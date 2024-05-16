New opening
mömax celebrates grand opening in Linz!
The wait is over: The new mömax trend furniture store in Linz has been open since May 15 and invites you into its inspiring living worlds. The store is celebrating its launch with an impressive sales area and 1,000s of opening promotions.
Eagerly awaited and now finally a reality: preparations for the grand opening at the brand new mömax trend furniture store in Linz at XXXLutz Straße 1 (formerly Hafenstraße 1) were already in full swing long before the big event. The moment when the sparkling store doors opened to visitors for the first time on May 15 was all the more wonderful.
Furnishing rooms on two floors
With a sales area of over 5,400 square meters, spread over two floors, mömax in Linz presents a variety of living ideas that will make the heart of every furnishing fan beat faster. The furniture store offers harmonious overall solutions as well as furniture and accessories for every taste and every budget. From the highlight of the new kitchen studio to the bathroom - the range stands for young, stylish living at affordable prices.
Everyone is celebrating - with fantastic promotions!
In addition to the 1,000s of opening offers in all departments, the numerous promotions, which are even valid until 25 May, are also worth seeing: There is a discount of up to 30%* (valid from the manufacturer's list price) on almost your entire purchase. What's more, you can save up to 200 euros* with vouchers! There is also a special offer for anyone who decides to buy a kitchen. The opening offers can also be redeemed in all other mömax trend furnishing stores throughout Austria.
To the opening offers!
*For more information contact your furnishing consultant
Big mömax competition for the opening
During the entire opening weekend, you also have the chance to win a Ford Mach E as well as mömax vouchers (worth up to 3,000 euros) in the big glass safe competition!
So there are plenty of reasons to celebrate!
Fashion icon Bruce Darnell as star guest
On the day of the opening, charismatic fashion expert Bruce Darnell provided an extra touch of glamor. The popular entertainer and style icon was the star guest of the evening and captivated visitors, making him the highlight of the Late Night Shopping. The STYLE UP YOUR LIFE styling lounge with Adi Weiss also enriched the event. Visitors were able to enjoy a free welcome drink, professional styling and a photo with Bruce Darnell to take home as a special souvenir.
Celebrate with us: The grand opening at mömax Linz
The opening of the new mömax store in Linz is in full swing and already promises to be a complete success. While the guests are celebrating the start of an exciting shopping experience, the mömax team is also celebrating the opening with great enthusiasm and is delighted with the successful start after the long construction phase and now warmly welcomes all new customers.
Find out more!
Opening Linz
- from May 15 to 18, 2024
- 1,000 opening offers
- Live moderation
- Children's program with bouncy castle and entertainment
- Glass safe competition with a Ford Mach E as the main prize and up to 3,000 euros in mömax vouchers
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.