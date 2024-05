VW Passat: What makes it a kind of dream car

A dream car used to be something strong, flat and fast. A VW Passat Variant with a four-cylinder diesel engine hardly fell into this category. That has changed: It's been a long time since I've enjoyed driving as far (and then getting out as relaxed) as I do in the new Passat - even if not everything about it is perfect. Here you can find out what bothers me and what makes the Passat a kind of dream car for me.