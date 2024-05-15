"Dramatic" consequences
End of donations: Caritas sharply criticizes Meta
Caritas sharply criticizes the "hasty end" to fundraising campaigns on Meta. From July 1, the group's platforms - such as Facebook and Instagram - will no longer allow fundraising campaigns. The consequences would be "dramatic" for European aid organizations and also for those who had previously benefited from the support provided in this way, warned Vienna Caritas Director Klaus Schwertner on Wednesday.
From the smallest association to large aid organizations, everyone who works for people and animals in need or for climate protection and environmental issues is affected, said the Vienna Caritas boss. Meta had already severely restricted the reach of political content on its platforms in the winter. Fundraising campaigns will also no longer be possible there in future, at least in the European Economic Area.
This is not only a significant cut for Caritas, which has raised around five million euros in donations on social media in recent years, but also "for homeless people, for coronavirus emergency aid, for refugees, families and elderly people here in Austria and in crisis regions such as Ukraine", as Schwertner explained.
Reasons for the ban unknown
In future, private users will also be prohibited from setting up donation campaigns for European aid organizations - for example, to ask for donations instead of gifts for birthdays. There is no reason for the end of the donation tool so far, criticized Schwertner. "Particularly perfidious" is the fact that you can no longer donate to Austrian organizations in Austria, but you can donate to fundraising campaigns in other parts of the world or in neighboring Switzerland, which is not part of the European Economic Area.
Last but not least, the restriction of "political content" is also a problem for Caritas. Although it is overdue that Meta wants to take action against fake news in the super election year, the child is now being thrown out with the bathwater, says the Vienna Caritas Director. "Who defines what is political content? If all social issues are considered political content per se, what can we even talk about on social media?"
"Urgently dependent on help"
Schwertner himself launched a fundraising campaign on Facebook for the last time before the shutdown in July. "Every single euro helps us to help. In order for emergency aid to continue in Ukraine and Gaza, so that we can give people in need in Austria prospects and help quickly in the event of disasters, we are urgently dependent on the help of people in Austria," said the Caritas Director, who noted that there will continue to be simple ways to support Caritas aid, including on the digital donation platform www.wirhelfen.shop and on www.fuereinand.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.