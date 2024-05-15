Heidi Klum caused a flurry of flashbulbs in Cannes

"Festival without controversy"

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. This year, 22 films are competing for the Palme d'Or. The festival itself is keen to focus entirely on the works presented. When asked about feared political actions, festival director Thierry Frémaux waved them off in a press conference. "We have decided to hold a festival without controversy," he said. Frémaux added that films are the medium through which political content should be transported. "Politics can be seen on the big screen in Cannes," he said.