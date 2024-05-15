Sexy curves wrapped up
Heidi Klum caused a flurry of flashbulbs in Cannes
Heidi Klum can do Cannes! The model beauty made a truly sexy appearance at the opening of the film festival on the Croisette on Tuesday evening.
The Cannes Film Festival was officially opened on Tuesday evening. However, the eye-catcher of the evening was not a Hollywood star, but "Germany's Next Topmodel" presenter Heidi Klum.
Wow appearance in a red dream dress
She appeared in a red dream dress by Saiid Kobeisy, which not only created a wonderful cleavage, but also flashed plenty of leg. What's more, it was so voluminous that the 50-year-old needed a few helping hands when leaving her hotel to avoid tripping over the huge amount of fabric.
On the red carpet at the Croisette, Heidi, who was announced as the new brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris on Tuesday, remained accident-free and made a fantastic appearance. And occasionally showed a lot of skin!
Seydoux in a glittering dress
But Heidi Klum was by no means the only beauty to set the photographers' cameras alight on the opening evening of the film festival. Actress Léa Seydoux, for example, glittered in a sparkling silver dress in the spotlight for all she was worth.
Sexy Ruby O. Fee
Matthias Schweighöfer brought his girlfriend Ruby O. Fee to the red carpet in Cannes. And she looked incredibly sexy in the figure-hugging silver dress.
Also top: models Taylor Hill, Helena Christensen, Shanina Shaik and Romee Strijd.
"Messi" stole hearts in Cannes
The cutest appearance of the evening, however, was made by an animal guest: "Messi", the dog from "Anatomy of a Case". The drama by Justine Triet won the Palme d'Or last year. The border collie plays an important role in it.
"Festival without controversy"
The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. This year, 22 films are competing for the Palme d'Or. The festival itself is keen to focus entirely on the works presented. When asked about feared political actions, festival director Thierry Frémaux waved them off in a press conference. "We have decided to hold a festival without controversy," he said. Frémaux added that films are the medium through which political content should be transported. "Politics can be seen on the big screen in Cannes," he said.
