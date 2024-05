Improving a democratic society through culture

What do we think about democracy? In view of an upcoming "super election year", the Landestheater Niederösterreich is getting to the bottom of this question in the coming season. And is therefore focusing on a political and, above all, female repertoire - two thirds are female directors. "Culture is the only way to improve society," says Artistic Director Marie Rötzer. The program therefore starts with a political thriller. In his first Austrian production, Amir Reza Koohestani stages Schiller's "Maria Stuart" as a multilingual play in German and English.